Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 31, 2019 / 2:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pelosi: U.S. House close to approving trade deal with Mexico, Canada

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is still working toward approving a trade agreement President Donald Trump worked out with Canada and Mexico, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

The House is on a “path to yes”, Pelosi said about ratifying the agreement, which was signed nearly a year ago, adding that her chamber’s inquiry into whether Trump should be impeached has “nothing to do” with its work on the agreement.

“If we can come to terms, that I think we are close to doing, this will be a template for future trade agreements,” she said. “We have an opportunity to do it right.” (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Makini Brice; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Clarke)

