March 23, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Norway not exempted from U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - Norway is not exempt from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, the Nordic country’s foreign minister said on Friday.

“U.S. authorities informed us late last night that Norway was not among the countries exempted from the new tariffs on steel and aluminium”, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

Soereide said she expected WTO rules to be respected and that she saw the situation as “serious and worrying.” (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

