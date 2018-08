WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it had made a preliminary determination that large diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, South Korea and Turkey was being dumped in the U.S. market.

The department said it found that the pipe was being sold at less than fair value at rates ranging from 3.45 percent to 132.63 percent. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)