U.S. finalizes duties on some welded pipe imports

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said American producers were being harmed by imports of certain large-diameter welded steel pipe from Canada, Greece, South Korea and Turkey, a finding that locks in duties on some of those products for five years.

In a statement, the ITC said line pipe from the four countries was harming U.S. makers and backed duties for such pipe from Korea but not Turkey. It also said structural pipe from Canada, Korea and Turkey was being dumped. It said stainless steel pipe from Canada was not being dumped, and that such pipe from Korea also was not dumped or unfairly subsidized. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)