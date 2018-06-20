FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 20, 2018 / 9:07 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. Commerce Dept finds welded pipe from four countries subsidized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of large-diameter welded pipe from China, India, South Korea and Turkey were subsidized by those countries.

It said in a statement that it was imposing preliminary anti-subsidy duties on imports of welded pipe from India of up to 541.15 percent and on those from China of up to 198.49 percent. Such pipe is typically used to build oil and gas pipelines. (Reporting by Eric Walsh Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.