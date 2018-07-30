FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

U.S. plans $113 mln 'down payment on a new era' in Indo-Pacific -Pompeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States will invest $113 million in technology, energy and infrastructure initiatives in the Indo-Pacific as part of a new strategy to deepen ties with the region, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday ahead of a trip to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“These funds represent just a down payment on a new era in U.S. economic commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Pompeo said in a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Pompeo said the United States “will oppose any country” that seeks to dominate the region in what appeared to be a warning to Beijing at a time of increased trade frictions and tensions in the South China Sea. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by David Gregorio)

