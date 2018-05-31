FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

US Commerce chief: Any reprisals over metals tariffs unlikely to hit US economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Any retaliation by European nations or any other countries over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are unlikely to have much impact on the American economy, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.

Ross, speaking from Paris after announcing that the United States was proceeding with metals tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico, also said he believes there will not be a long-term impact on relations with affected countries and that they “will get over this in due course.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

