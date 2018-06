MINSK, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia may apply tariffs on imports of U.S. road-building machinery but has no plans to impose such duties on U.S.-made medicines, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday.

Russia is considering the imposition of import tariffs on certain goods from the United States in response to duties imposed by Washington on steel and aluminium imports. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)