MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s government will discuss measures to protect Russian companies from U.S. trade tariffs on steel and aluminium in the coming days, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday.

Russia said in March it will likely prepare a list of restrictions on imported products from the United States in response to the U.S. tariffs. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)