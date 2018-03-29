FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 6:07 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Trump to suspend duty-free treatment of certain clothing imports from Rwanda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will suspend duty-free treatment of clothing imports from Rwanda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) because the African country has imposed barriers to U.S. clothing exports.

In a letter to Congress, Trump said Rwanda’s duty-free status will end in 60 days. The AGOA trade program provides eligible sub-Saharan countries duty-free access to the United States on condition they meet certain statutory eligibility requirements, including eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment, among others. (Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by David Alexander)

