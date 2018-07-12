FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US House Speaker casts doubt on Congress acting to stop trade tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday that while he does not support President Donald Trump’s moves to impose tariffs on major U.S. trading partners’ goods, he questioned the wisdom of Congress taking legislative action to stop such sanctions.

“What’s more effective and constructive is to work with the administration to get the policy in a good place and that’s what we’re doing,” Ryan said in response to a reporter’s question. “I think that’s going to be more effective than trying to pass a piece of legislation that will not make it into law,” he added. (Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

