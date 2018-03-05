U.S. House speaker urges Trump not to impose new tariffs -- spokeswoman

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday urged the Trump administration not to finalize new tariffs on steel and aluminum announced last week, citing the risks to the economy.

“We are extremely worried about the consequences of a trade war and are urging the White House to not advance with this plan. The new tax reform law has boosted the economy and we certainly don’t want to jeopardize those gains,” said AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Ryan, the top Republican in the House. (Reporting by David Shepardson)