October 24, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

S.Africa says U.S. grants tariff exemptions for some steel, aluminium products

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Africa said on Wednesday that the United States had granted some local steel and aluminium producers an exemption from tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump this year.

South African products exempted from the tariffs included aluminium foil and aluminium plates, sheets and strip, as well as steel hot rolled bars, hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, plates cut and plates in coils, the DTI said.

Shares in ArcelorMittal’s South African unit were up 8 percent at 1044 GMT. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Brock)

