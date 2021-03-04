U.S. trade body says probing alleged semiconductor patent violations by Ericcson

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday said it had launched an investigation of alleged patent violations by Sweden’s Ericcson involving certain semiconductor devices, wireless infrastructure equipment and components.
The ITC said the investigation was based on a complaint by South Korean manufacturer Samsung Electronics and its U.S. subsidiary Samsung Austin Semiconductor.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese
