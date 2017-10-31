U.S. trade panel recommends varying solar panel import restrictions

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. International Trade Commission made three different recommendations for restricting solar panel and solar cell imports on Tuesday to U.S. President Donald Trump to address injury to domestic producers.

The recommendations range from an immediate 30 percent tariff on all imported solar modules to a four-year quota system that allows the import of up to 8.9 gigawatts of solar cells and modules in the first year.