FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. trade panel recommends varying solar panel import restrictions
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Apple
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 3:50 PM / in 41 minutes

U.S. trade panel recommends varying solar panel import restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. International Trade Commission made three different recommendations for restricting solar panel and solar cell imports on Tuesday to U.S. President Donald Trump to address injury to domestic producers.

The recommendations range from an immediate 30 percent tariff on all imported solar modules to a four-year quota system that allows the import of up to 8.9 gigawatts of solar cells and modules in the first year.

Reporting by David Lawder and Diane Bartz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.