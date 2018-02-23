U.S. officials to discuss trade disputes with Chinese official next week

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. officials will discuss trade disputes next week when a top Chinese economic official visits Washington, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

The talks will be led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who will meet with Chinese economic minister Liu He, the official said.

President Donald Trump has long sought a way to a more balanced trade relationship with China. The official said he has been discussing imposing a global tariff on imports of steel from China and other countries. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)