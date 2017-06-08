FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. steel national security study to be completed soon-Ross
June 8, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. steel national security study to be completed soon-Ross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a national security review of the U.S. steel industry would be completed "very, very soon" and will seek to protect the interests of both domestic steel producers and consumers.

Ross told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the study could recommend three kinds of actions: imposing tariffs above the current, country-specific anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on certain steel products, imposing quotas limiting the volume of imports and a hybrid "tariff-rate quota" option that would include quotas on specific products with new tariffs for imports above those levels. (Reporting by David Lawder)

