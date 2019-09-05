Basic Materials
September 5, 2019 / 1:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexican official says U.S. duties on steel are trade issue, not tied to migration

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A top Mexican government official said on Thursday that new U.S. duties imposed on steel are “totally” a trade issue and not related to migration or national security.

Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, made the remark in a Twitter post after the U.S. Commerce Department said it imposed duties on Chinese and Mexican structural steel.

The duties followed a preliminary determination that producers in both countries had dumped fabricated structural steel on the U.S. market at prices below fair market value. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below