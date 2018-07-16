Plains All American loses bid for steel tariff exclusion for proposed oil pipeline

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Plains All American Pipeline LP’s bid for an exemption to the Trump administration’s 25 percent steel tariff for a major shale oil project was rejected on Monday, according to a Commerce Department filing.

The decision was the first to hit a major energy export project. Plains sought to use imported steel for its $1.1 billion Cactus II pipeline, which would ferry 585,000 barrels of oil per day from West Texas to the U.S. Gulf Coast beginning next year. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Midland, Texas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)