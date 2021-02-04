Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

CORRECTED-U.S. court upholds Trump's national security tariffs on steel imports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In first sentence, corrects day to Thursday, not Wednesday)

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday upheld former President Donald Trump’s “Section 232” national security tariffs on steel imports into the United States, issuing a decision denying a steel importer’s challenge to the duties.

A three-judge panel at the New York-based federal court which hears challenges to trade actions said the tariffs, imposed in 2018, were legal under a Cold War-era national security trade statute, denying the request by New Jersey importer Universal Steel Products Inc to remove them. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up