CORRECTED-U.S. court upholds Trump's national security tariffs on steel imports

(In first sentence, corrects day to Thursday, not Wednesday)

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday upheld former President Donald Trump’s “Section 232” national security tariffs on steel imports into the United States, issuing a decision denying a steel importer’s challenge to the duties.

A three-judge panel at the New York-based federal court which hears challenges to trade actions said the tariffs, imposed in 2018, were legal under a Cold War-era national security trade statute, denying the request by New Jersey importer Universal Steel Products Inc to remove them. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)