WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that domestic producers were being harmed by imports of fabricated structural steel from Canada, China and Mexico, keeping alive an investigation that could lead to duties on the products.

The ITC’s preliminary determination ensures that an antidumping and countervailing duty probe launched by the U.S. Commerce Department last month will move forward. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)