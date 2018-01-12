FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Basic Materials
January 12, 2018 / 1:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Commerce Department wraps up steel probe, does not detail findings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it had completed its probe into whether imports of certain steel products threatened U.S. national security and sent its conclusions to President Donald Trump.

In a statement that offered no indication of the investigation’s findings, the Commerce Department said Trump now has 90 days to decide “on any potential action.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a brief statement that Trump would announce his decision “at the appropriate time.” (Reporting by Eric Walsh and Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.