May 21, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday slapped steep import duties on steel products from Vietnam that originated in China after a final finding they evaded U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy orders.

U.S. customs authorities will collect anti-dumping duties of 199.76 percent and countervailing duties of 256.44 percent on imports of cold-rolled steel produced in Vietnam using Chinese-origin substrate, the Commerce Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech Writing by Eric Walsh Editing by Leslie Adler)

