February 25, 2020 / 4:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. trade panel rejects import duties on fabricated structural steel

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday threw out the U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on fabricated structural steel from Canada, and Mexico, ruling that such imports do not harm U.S. producers.

The decision by the panel is a rare rejection of U.S. duties imposed by the U.S. Commerce Department in an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy case. Commerce in January had imposed final anti-dumping duties of up to 154.1% and anti-subsidy duties of up to 206.5% on fabricated structural steel imports. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

