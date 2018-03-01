U.S. steel stocks gain after Trump tweet on trade

March 1 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. steel companies climbed in premarket trading on Thursday after President Donald Trump tweeted that the steel and aluminum industries needed “free, fair and smart trade”, adding to expectations he would announce tariffs on foreign imports.

Shares of AK Steel Holding Corp, U.S. Steel Corp , Nucor Corp were up by between 3 percent and 7 percent while Steel Dynamics Inc’s shares rose about 2 percent.

There was little move in prices of carmakers and other major U.S. manufacturers which would potentially bear greater costs if Trump forced the price of imported steel higher.

The industries “have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world. We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer,” Trump tweeted early on Thursday.

Reuters reported late on Wednesday that several top U.S. steel and aluminum executives had been invited to the White House on Thursday for what could be a major trade announcement.

Trump has vowed to take steps to crack down on imports of steel and aluminum and has been considering imposing hefty tariffs on imports of the metals from China and other countries. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)