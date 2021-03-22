USTR says Tai, UK's Truss discussed trade talks, China, aircraft dispute

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed with her British counterpart her ongoing review of previous U.S.-UK trade negotiations during the Trump administration and cooperating to jointly address unfair trade practices of China and other non-market economies, USTR said in a statement.

Tai and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss “also agreed to partner on key issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, resolving the large civil aircraft subsidies dispute, WTO reform, climate change, forced labor and support for a worker-centered trade policy.”