UPDATE 1-USTR Tai says wants to include labor standards in WTO rules

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday said she would work to incorporate labor standards into the rules of the World Trade Organization, saying that they currently treat workers as “an afterthought.”

Tai, addressing an AFL-CIO union event to outline President Joe Biden’s “worker-centered” trade policies, said that rules to uphold labor rights such as those incorporated into the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, need to become “the rule not the exception.”

She said that the Biden administration is pushing a proposal at the WTO for member countries to commit to a deal prohibiting harmful fisheries subsidies and combating forced labor on fishing vessels.

“Despite a preamble that says ‘trade ... should be done with a commitment to raising living standards and ensuring full employment,’ the WTO’s rules actually don’t include any labor standards, and workers are often an afterthought,” Tai said. “This needs to change.”

She said the 164-member trade body created in 1995 but with few rule changes since then must be revitalized and modernized if it is to remain relevant.

"We must take bold steps to fix its negotiating function, commit to greater transparency, and reform the dispute settlement process," she said.