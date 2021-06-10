USTR Tai says wants to include labor standards in WTO rules

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday said she would work to incorporate labor standards into the World Trade Organization’s rules, including to combat forced labor.

“If the WTO is to be relevant and a force for good, it must be revitalized and modernized,” Tai said in remarks to an AFL-CIO union event. ” We must take bold steps to fix its negotiating function, commit to greater transparency, and reform the dispute settlement process.” (Reporting by David Lawder)