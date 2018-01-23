FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 1:55 AM / in an hour

Mexico criticizes U.S. move on imported washers, solar panels

MEXICO CITY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy ministry on Monday criticized a U.S. decision to slap tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels and said it would use all legal means at its disposal to ensure the United States met its international obligations.

“Mexico’s government regrets the United States’ decision not to exclude Mexico from the measures taken today,” the ministry said in a statement, noting that the United States imported some $278 million worth of washing machines from Mexico in 2016.

In addition, the United States imported some $1.127 billion worth of solar panels from Mexico that year, it added.

Referring to the legal measures it would make use of to ensure the United States fulfilled its international obligations, Mexico pointed to compensation envisaged under an article of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). (Reporting by Dave Graham)

