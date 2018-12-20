Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 20, 2018 / 11:12 AM / in 2 hours

U.S. aims to present figures on impact of tariffs in mid-Jan - report

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department plans to present new calculations on the impact that tariffs on foreign cars would have on the U.S. market in four weeks’ time, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

WirtschaftsWoche cited unnamed EU sources as saying the report - on whether to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars and parts on national security grounds - had failed to be approved during the consultation process between government departments. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below