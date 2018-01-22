FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 22, 2018 / 11:48 PM / in an hour

Samsung Elec says U.S. tariffs on washers a great loss for American consumers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday a U.S. government decision to impose tariffs on washing machines was a great loss for American consumers and workers.

“Everyone will pay more with fewer choices,” the South Korean company said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved recommendations to impose safeguard tariffs on imported large residential washing machines and imported solar cells and modules, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.