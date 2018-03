GENEVA, March 20 (Reuters) - The United States has rejected European Union proposals for an alternative to U.S. safeguard tariffs imposed on solar power goods, the two trading powers said in a joint filing published by the World Trade Organization on Tuesday.

They also said they had not reached any agreement on U.S. compensation for its tariffs, but they would monitor the impact on trade flows and continue discussions. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Gareth Jones)