FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Energy
January 30, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Taiwan demands compensation for U.S. solar safeguard tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan has launched a demand for compensation for U.S. safeguard tariffs on solar panels, opening a 30-day window for negotiations, a World Trade Organization filing showed on Tuesday.

Taiwan said that as an exporter with a substantial interest, it was requesting consultations with the United States under the WTO’s Agreement on Safeguards, which gives exporting countries the right to trade sanctions if no agreement on compensation is agreed. South Korea took similar action last week. (Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.