Taiwan demands compensation for U.S. solar safeguard tariffs

GENEVA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan has launched a demand for compensation for U.S. safeguard tariffs on solar panels, opening a 30-day window for negotiations, a World Trade Organization filing showed on Tuesday.

Taiwan said that as an exporter with a substantial interest, it was requesting consultations with the United States under the WTO’s Agreement on Safeguards, which gives exporting countries the right to trade sanctions if no agreement on compensation is agreed. South Korea took similar action last week. (Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by William Maclean)