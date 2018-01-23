FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-U.S. slaps tariffs on some imported solar cells, washers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has approved recommendations to impose safeguard tariffs on imported large residential washing machines and imported solar cells and modules, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday.

The decision followed findings by the U.S. International Trade Commission that both imported products “are a substantial cause of serious injury to domestic manufacturers,” Lighthizer said in a statement. A 20 percent tariff will apply on the first 1.2 million imported washers in the first year, and a 50 percent tariff on machines above that number. A 30 percent tariff will be imposed on imported solar cells and modules above 2.5 gigawatts in the first year.

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
