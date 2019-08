MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mexican tomato producers have reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Commerce to avoid an anti-dumping investigation, Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Wednesday, ending tariff dispute that had rumbled on for months.

Marquez said in a post on Twitter the accord had been reached shortly before midnight on Aug. 20. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Hugh Lawson)