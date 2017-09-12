U.S. finds China tool chests subsidized, imposes duties

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China are subsidized, and it imposed countervailing duties ranging from 17.32 percent to 32.07 percent.

The case follows a petition from Missouri-based Waterloo Industries Inc, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands and Home Security Inc, which says it accounts for more than half of domestic production. In 2016, imports of tool chests from China totaled $990 million.