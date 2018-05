WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding in a dumping investigation that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam caused injury to U.S. producers.

The decision paves the way for the U.S. Commerce Department to slap duties of up to 327 percent on the goods for a five-year initial period. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)