OTTAWA, March 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday any U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports would be“absolutely unacceptable” and said his government would continue to engage with U.S. officials on the issue.

Officials have not said whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum products would include imports from Canada and Mexico. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by James Dalgleish)