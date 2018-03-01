FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
March 1, 2018 / 9:04 PM / in 15 hours

U.S. House Speaker Ryan hopes Trump will consider other approaches to steel tariff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan hopes President Donald Trump will consider the unintended consequences of his decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Ryan’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Ryan also wants fellow Republican Trump to consider other approaches before taking action. Trump said a formal announcement on the tariffs would be made next week.

“The speaker is hoping the president will consider the unintended consequences of this idea and look at other approaches before moving forward,” Ryan spokesman Doug Andres said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Cowan Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.