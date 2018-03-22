FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 5:03 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

REFILE-Trump initiates trade action against China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix day of week in first paragraph.)

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump initiated a trade action against China on Thursday, saying the U.S. deficit with Beijing was “out of control” at about $504 billion and there was a huge “intellectual property theft situation.”

“It is the largest deficit of any country in the history of our world. It’s out of control,” Trump said before signing a memorandum. “We have a tremendous intellectual property theft situation going on, which likewise is hundreds of billions of dollars.” (Reporting by David Lawder, Writing by David Alexander)

