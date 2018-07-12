FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says U.S. will hit EU cars if no good faith in trade talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump warned the European Union on Thursday that the United States would act to restrict entry for European cars if the bloc failed to treat his country fairly on trade.

Trump, who is set to host European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington this month, repeated his line that the EU was treating the United States unfairly on trade, shutting out U.S. farmers.

“That’ll change also and I think we’ll see that because on the 25th of July they’re coming in to start negotiations with me. We’ll see,” he told a news conference at the end of a meeting of NATO leaders.

“And if they don’t negotiate in good faith we’ll do something having to do with all the millions of cars that are coming into our country and being taxed at a virtually zero level, at a very low level... I think it’s been a very effective way of negotiating, but I’m not negotiating, I just want fairness for the United States,” he said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

