Turkey puts import quotas on steel - WTO filing

GENEVA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Turkey will introduce quotas on the amount of steel it imports from Oct. 17, with an additional 25 percent duty on any imports above the quotas, it said in a filing published by the World Trade Organization on Monday, blaming a surge in imports.

It said it had begun investigating the case for emergency “safeguard” measures in April, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel. That, and subsequent trade restrictions in other countries, including the European Union, India and Indonesia, had diverted steel towards Turkey. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Robin Pomeroy)