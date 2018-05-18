FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey to impose retaliatory measures against U.S. tariffs - Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkey will impose counter-measures on the United States in retaliation against steel and aluminum import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday, citing officials from the economy ministry.

The measures will target U.S.-based coal, paper, walnuts, almonds, tobacco, paddy, whiskey, automobiles, cosmetics, machinery and equipment, and petrochemical products, the officials were quoted as saying.

Trump decided in March to impose import duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, drawing criticism from other countries for heightening the risk of a global trade war. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

