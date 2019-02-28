Basic Materials
February 28, 2019 / 10:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. lays out plan to reduce tariff, non-tariff barriers in UK trade deal

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday laid out objectives for a trade deal with the United Kingdom that would ensure fair and balanced trade, cut tariff and non-tariff barriers for U.S. industrial and agricultural goods and reduce regulatory differences.

The negotiating objectives, required by Congress under the “fast-track trade negotiating authority law, will seek to boost trade between the countries by eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers,” the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said.

Reporting by David Lawder and Chris Prentice; Editing by Dan Grebler

