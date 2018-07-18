U.S. Commerce launches national security probe into uranium imports

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday that he has launched a new national security investigation into uranium imports that could lead to tariffs or quotas to limit them.

The “Section 232” probe was prompted by a petition filed by two U.S. uranium mining companies complaining that subsidized foreign competitors have caused them to cut capacity and lay off workers, Ur-Energy Inc and Energy Fuels Inc. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)