House Democrats still studying proposed changes to N. American trade pact -aide

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are still studying proposed changes to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade pact, and there was no agreement to announce it yet, a senior Democratic aide said.

“We’re studying the proposal,” the aide told Reuters when asked about the state of the negotiations and if there would be an announcement of a final deal or a House vote soon on the replacement for the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.