Trump says USMCA must be passed before any infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a letter to Democratic congressional leaders that lawmakers should pass the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact before taking up any infrastructure bill.

“Before we get to infrastructure, it is my strong view that Congress should first pass the important and popular USMCA trade deal. ... Once Congress has passed USMCA, we should turn our attention to a bipartisan infrastructure package,” Trump wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander)