U.S. top trade official lauds USMCA as model for future trade deals

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said an historic agreement on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement would benefit U.S. farmers, workers and ranchers for years to come.

Lighthizer said the revamped trade agreement, initially signed by the leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada a year ago, would be a model for future U.S. trade agreements.

House Democrats on Tuesday agreed to support the trade agreement after a year of negotiations, clearing the way for ratification by the U.S. Congress this year. The trade deal must also still be approved by the Canadian parliament. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)