WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that progress was made on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact in a meeting she held with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Richard Neal, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“We’re narrowing our differences,” Pelosi told reporters. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)