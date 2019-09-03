Pelosi tells Canadian PM that Democrats concerned about USMCA enforcement

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday that Democrats are especially concerned about enforcement of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement and Mexico’s implementation of labor standards, a spokesman for Pelosi said.

Pelosi, who spoke “briefly” with Trudeau to give him an update on negotiations with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, reiterated to the prime minister Democrats’ “key concerns of labor standards, prescription drug prices, environmental protections and concrete enforcement mechanisms,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“The Speaker emphasized that Democrats are especially concerned with enforcement of the Agreement and Mexico continuing to implement labor standards and other key commitments,” the statement said. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)